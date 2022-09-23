Woman injured in shooting on Miracle Mile

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a west-side motel on Friday, Sept. 23.

Tucson police say officers responded to a report of a shooting early this morning in the 700 block of West Miracle Mile near Oracle Road.

Officers found the woman suffering from gunshot trauma. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.