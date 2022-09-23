Advertise
Woman injured in shooting on Miracle Mile

Police lights
Police lights(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a west-side motel on Friday, Sept. 23.

Tucson police say officers responded to a report of a shooting early this morning in the 700 block of West Miracle Mile near Oracle Road.

Officers found the woman suffering from gunshot trauma. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

