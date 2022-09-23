Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Woman returns more than $500 found in KFC bag, saves manager’s job, police say

Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.
Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.(Famartin/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia are thanking a woman for returning money mistakenly given to her when she recently visited a KFC restaurant.

The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver found $543.10 underneath her sandwich in her to-go bag after ordering lunch from the fast-food chain on Sept. 14.

According to police, Oliver called them regarding the money that came with her order and helped return it to the restaurant.

“Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing, but she saved the manager’s job,” the police department shared on social media.

Authorities said the restaurant’s daily deposit was accidentally placed in her sandwich bag that day.

“Mrs. Oliver, thank you. It’s people like you that make us great,” the department shared.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
UPDATE: Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22.
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
"Rainbow fentanyl" may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that may attract...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable

Latest News

FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona judge: State can enforce near-total abortion ban
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks before Elton John concert on White House lawn
Mug shot of Fabian Durazo when he was booked into jail in 2019.
Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced
Coronado National Forest to conduct prescribed burns