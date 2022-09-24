FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out and heating up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After periods of rain throughout the workweek, storms remained concentrated over higher terrain and/or near the International Border Saturday. This allowed highs to warm a few degrees above climate normals. Even slimmer coverage of storms is expected Sunday as moisture continues to retreat. Highs will flirt with the 100° mark in Tucson. Upper 90s stick with us for the start of the week with gusty winds, before storm chances tick up mid-week.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 99°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 99°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Slight chance for a storm. High of 97°.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. High of 95°.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. High of 94°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 93°.

