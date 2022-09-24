Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out and heating up!

Ridge over the western US
Ridge over the western US(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After periods of rain throughout the workweek, storms remained concentrated over higher terrain and/or near the International Border Saturday. This allowed highs to warm a few degrees above climate normals. Even slimmer coverage of storms is expected Sunday as moisture continues to retreat. Highs will flirt with the 100° mark in Tucson. Upper 90s stick with us for the start of the week with gusty winds, before storm chances tick up mid-week.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 99°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 99°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Slight chance for a storm. High of 97°.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. High of 95°.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. High of 94°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 93°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22.
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
Planned Parenthood Arizona said after the ruling came out that it would pause abortion...
Pima County Superior Court judge reinstates Arizona’s pre-statehood abortion ban
Micah Angelo Morgan is facing several charges in connection with a carjacking in Tucson on...
WATCH: Tucson police officer injured while stopping carjacking suspect with violent criminal history
John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
UPDATE: Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson

Latest News

Allie Potter Weather Sept. 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight rain chances Saturday
Stacker consulted 2019 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to create...
Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First fall weekend brings another shot of rain before we dry out!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2022