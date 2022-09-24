Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight rain chances Saturday

Allie Potter Weather Sept. 24
By Allie Potter
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mainly isolated thunderstorm activity this weekend with a slight uptick in storms area wide Tuesday and Wednesday next week. High temperatures will be a above normal for the next seven days.

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 98. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 99. East southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

