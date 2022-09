TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 23.

Tucson police say the incident took place near the intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.