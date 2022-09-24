Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Massive drug bust: Police seize more than 1 million fentanyl pills; 2 arrested

Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week.
Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say two men have been arrested in connection with one of the largest drug busts in the state.

Arizona’s Family reports Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, are facing multiple drug-related charges after detectives were tipped off about the pair selling narcotics.

Authorities said they were able to obtain enough intel to get a search warrant for a home and car in the Avondale area on Wednesday, which led to them finding more than one million fentanyl pills.

The Phoenix Police Department said the bust was the single largest fentanyl seizure in the department’s history.

Both suspects were booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Phoenix police said they worked with the Drug Enforcement Bureau in Maricopa County regarding the case.

Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week.
Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
UPDATE: Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22.
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
"Rainbow fentanyl" may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that may attract...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable

Latest News

FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona judge: State can enforce near-total abortion ban
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
Elton John plays White House lawn as part of farewell tour
Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by Tucson police officers during an arrest at the...
UPDATE: Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Tucson
shooting
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K