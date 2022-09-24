Advertise
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Stone

(Source: pexels.com)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 23.

The Tucson Police Department said a man died and the driver fled the scene.

A two-mile section of Grant Road, from Interstate 10 to Euclid, has been extremely dangerous and deadly this year.

Since March, 10 pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit in the area. Four people have died, including Friday’s incident.

The other accidents are listed below.

On March 16, a pedestrian was killed in an accident at Grant and Stone

On April 1, a pedestrian was hit at Grant and I-10

On May 12, two pedestrians were seriously hurt in an accident near Grant and Oracle

On June 6, a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at Grant and Stone

On July 1, a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident at Grant and Oracle

On July 14, a pedestrian was hit near Grant and I-10

On July 16, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train near Grant and I-10

On July 24, a pedestrian was hit by a train near Grant and I-10

On July 27, a bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash Grant and Euclid

On Aug. 7, a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Oracle

On Sept. 9, a pedestrian was hit near Grant and Stone

New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
