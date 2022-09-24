Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers coming home for concert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All roads lead back to Tucson.

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers fans will get that reference. It’s a famous line from a song by the Arizona based rock and roll band.

The lead singer, Roger Clyne, is a native of Tucson and his family has a ranch down in Sonoita.

Formerly the Refreshments, Roger Clyne will be performing tomorrow night at the historic Rialto Theatre in downtown Tucson, along with Desert Fish, The Jons, and Sofia Rankin and The Sound.

Clyne says playing his hometown is always a special occasion.

“I love the Rialto. It’s nationally renowned. It’s a great place, it’s super professional, and it also doesn’t forget to be fun,” he said “Being from Tucson, I feel a responsibility here, it’s probably self-imposed, but to represent Arizona and Tucson. I’m third generation born in this city and I get cold feet here but typically a warm reception.”

A portion of the proceeds from tomorrow night’s concert will benefit the Tucson Police Officers Association’s Kids and Cops Christmas event, where officers take local kids shopping for the holidays.

An autographed guitar will also be raffled off on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Doors open at 7:00pm at the Rialto.

