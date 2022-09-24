StretchLab opens in Marana
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new fitness studio celebrated its grand opening in Marana on Friday morning, Sept. 23.
StretchLab, which offers one-on-one stretch sessions, opened its doors at 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Ed Honea.
According to a news release, StretchLab focuses on finding tightness and imbalances in each person’s body and creating a customized stretch routine.
“The ability to lengthen that muscle and improve its ability to work and balance is a really important part of everyone’s everyday journey, regardless of how physically active they are,” owner Tom Duffy said.
For more information about StretchLab, click here.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.