Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

StretchLab opens in Marana

StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new fitness studio celebrated its grand opening in Marana on Friday morning, Sept. 23.

StretchLab, which offers one-on-one stretch sessions, opened its doors at 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Ed Honea.

According to a news release, StretchLab focuses on finding tightness and imbalances in each person’s body and creating a customized stretch routine.

“The ability to lengthen that muscle and improve its ability to work and balance is a really important part of everyone’s everyday journey, regardless of how physically active they are,” owner Tom Duffy said.

For more information about StretchLab, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
UPDATE: Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22.
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
"Rainbow fentanyl" may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that may attract...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable

Latest News

Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by Tucson police officers during an arrest at the...
UPDATE: Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Tucson
shooting
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in...
StretchLab opens its first studio in Tucson