StretchLab opens in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new fitness studio celebrated its grand opening in Marana on Friday morning, Sept. 23.

StretchLab, which offers one-on-one stretch sessions, opened its doors at 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Ed Honea.

According to a news release, StretchLab focuses on finding tightness and imbalances in each person’s body and creating a customized stretch routine.

“The ability to lengthen that muscle and improve its ability to work and balance is a really important part of everyone’s everyday journey, regardless of how physically active they are,” owner Tom Duffy said.

