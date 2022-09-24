Advertise
Tucson Police investigating homicide in Midtown, suspect caught

32-year-old Anthony Marcell Coleman has been booked into Pima County Jail on a First Degree...
32-year-old Anthony Marcell Coleman has been booked into Pima County Jail on a First Degree Murder warrant as well as an outstanding parole violation warrant.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Andrew Jamal Hodge.

On August 16, the Public Safety Communications Department (PSCD) received a 9-1-1 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting near the intersection of N. 9th Ave. and W. Flores St. Upon arrival, patrol officers located 30-year-old Andrew Jamal Hodge with gunshot trauma inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through investigations, detectives established probable cause for 32-year-old Anthony Marcell Coleman and on August 18, detectives obtained a warrant for 1st Degree Murder.

On September 23, 2022, officers located Mr. Coleman at a residence in the 800 block of E. Linden St. A warrant was obtained for the residence. With the help of the Tucson Police Department SWAT Team, K-9 Unit, and Air Support, Mr. Coleman was taken into custody.

Coleman was ultimately booked into Pima County Jail on his warrant for 1st Degree Murder and an outstanding warrant for parole violation.

He is currently being held on a $1,000,750 bond.

