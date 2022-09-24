Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

UPDATE: Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Tucson

Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by Tucson police officers during an arrest at the...
Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by Tucson police officers during an arrest at the Circle K located at Park Avenue and Bilby Road on Thursday, Aug. 25.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released body camera footage of an incident, during which a police officer shot a suspect at the Circle K at the intersection of Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Tucson police said they were conducting surveillance on 49-year-old Francisco Javier Galarza, who was wanted in connection with a home invasion and several band robberies in the Tucson area.

Officers and SWAT team members confronted Galarza as he was leaving the Circle K. He was ordered to stop and show his hands, but reportedly ran away and pulled a black handgun out of a bag he was carrying.

A K9 officer was released and stopped Galarza, causing him to fall to the ground. Galarza then allegedly pointed his gun at officers before they fired at him.

Police treated Galarza at the scene before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Officer Ernest Ortiz, a 17-year TPD veteran, and Officer Barrie Pedersen, a 15-year veteran.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting, with sheriff’s deputies taking the lead. The TPD’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate administrative investigation to examine the actions of the officers involved.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING:

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
UPDATE: Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22.
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
"Rainbow fentanyl" may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that may attract...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable

Latest News

This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in...
StretchLab opens its first studio in Tucson
Mug shot of Fabian Durazo when he was booked into jail in 2019.
Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced
Coronado National Forest to conduct prescribed burns