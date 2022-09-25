Bears run away from Wildcats in second half of Pac-12 opener

BERKELEY, Calif. (KOLD News 13) - Cal roared back in the second half as the Bears beat the University of Arizona Wildcats 49-31 in their Pac-12 opener Saturday.

The Bears did most of their damage on the ground, racking up 354 yards and four touchdowns. Most of those yards came on huge plays by Jayden Ott.

The Wildcats (2-2) also turned the ball over thrice, with two interceptions and a fumble.

Ott ran wild on his way to 274 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears (3-1). He opened the scoring with a 72-yard run and ended it with a 73-yard backbreaker in the fourth quarter. Jack Plummer passed for 245 yards and three scores for Cal.

Jayden De Laura threw for 401 yards, two touchdowns and two picks for the Wildcats (2-1). Jacob Cowing caught seven passes for 133 yards and a score.

The University of Arizona opened its season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State, lost 39-17 to Mississippi State , and then beat North Dakota State 31-28 in Week 3.

Cal crushed UC Davis 34-13 in the opener, edged UNLV 20-14 in Week 2 and almost upset Norte Dame before losing 24-17.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.