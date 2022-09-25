Advertise
Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road

Magdalena Carvajal Davila was last seen near Interstate 19 and Drexel Saturday morning. If you see her, call 911.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning.

The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.

The 5-foot-8, 100-pound Davila was wearing a black long sleeve blouse and black slacks. She was driving a dark blue 1997 Honda Accord with Arizona license plate CBH2276

If you see her or her vehicle, please call 911.

Magdalena Carvajal Davila was driving a dark blue 1997 Honda Accord with Arizona license plate CBH2276(Tucson Police Department)

