Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning.

The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.

The 5-foot-8, 100-pound Davila was wearing a black long sleeve blouse and black slacks. She was driving a dark blue 1997 Honda Accord with Arizona license plate CBH2276

If you see her or her vehicle, please call 911.

