Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Sunday but slight rain chances ahead

Allie Potter Weather September 25
By Allie Potter
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect isolated storms today and Monday, mainly south and east of Tucson. There should be an uptick in storm coverage Tuesday into Friday this week. Afternoon temperatures will run several degrees above normal through Wednesday then settle back to normal values for the end of the week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 98. East southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 96. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
At least one person in critical condition following motorcycle crash on Kinney Road
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
Man hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side
Bikers we spoke with say this law will keep the roads safer.
Arizona to become fourth state to allow some lane filtering for motorcyclists

Latest News

Ridge over the western US
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out and heating up!
Allie Potter Weather Sept. 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight rain chances Saturday
Stacker consulted 2019 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to create...
Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First fall weekend brings another shot of rain before we dry out!