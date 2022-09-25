FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Sunday but slight rain chances ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect isolated storms today and Monday, mainly south and east of Tucson. There should be an uptick in storm coverage Tuesday into Friday this week. Afternoon temperatures will run several degrees above normal through Wednesday then settle back to normal values for the end of the week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 98. East southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 96. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

