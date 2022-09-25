Advertise
Missing elderly Tucson woman found safe

Magdalena Carvajal Davila has been found safe by Tucson citizen.
Magdalena Carvajal Davila has been found safe by Tucson citizen.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have informed KOLD News 13 that 91-year-old Magdalena Carvajal Davila has been found safe.

The Tucson Police Department said Davila was located safe around 1:30 a.m. by a citizen who stood by with her until police arrived.

On Saturday evening, TPD said Davila was last seen Saturday morning at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.

The 5-foot-8, 100-pound Davila was wearing a black long sleeve blouse and black slacks. She was driving a dark blue 1997 Honda Accord with Arizona license plate CBH2276

Magdalena Carvajal Davila was driving a dark blue 1997 Honda Accord with Arizona license plate...
Magdalena Carvajal Davila was driving a dark blue 1997 Honda Accord with Arizona license plate CBH2276(Tucson Police Department)

