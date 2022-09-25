Advertise
Police looking for missing 91-year-old Tucson woman

91-year-old Magdalena Carvajal Davila was last seen this morning leaving her residence in the...
(ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Department of Public Safety and Tucson Police Department are asking for your help in locating 91-year-old Magdalena Carvajal Davila.

She is described as 4′8″/100 lbs. She was last seen Saturday morning leaving her residence in the 900 block of W. Calle Evelina.

She was wearing a black long sleeve blouse and black slacks. She was driving a dark blue 1997 Honda Accord, Arizona license plate CBH2276.

If you happen to locate Ms. Davila or her vehicle, please call 9-1-1.

