2 people on board crash-landed helicopter in desert area on Salt River-Pima Indian Community

The crash happened off the Beeline Hwy (SR-87) on the Salt River Indian Reservation.
The crash happened off the Beeline Hwy (SR-87) on the Salt River Indian Reservation.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple agencies are responding to an apparent helicopter crash in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community in the East Valley early Monday morning.

The crash was first reported north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway along Power Road in east Mesa, near the Granite Reef dam recreational area, around 8 a.m. A short time later, Salt River Police and Fire crews located the crash site of a Robinson R-22 helicopter along the Beeline Highway (SR-87) near the Arizona Canal. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened about 4.5 miles north of the Falcon Field Airport in Mesa. Aerial video of the crash site shows a wrecked helicopter in a desert area with debris scattered around the crash site. Two people were on board. Officials have not said if they were injured.

The FAA and NTSB are now investigating what led up to the crash.

Fire crews were on the scene not far from the crash site.
Fire crews were on the scene not far from the crash site.

