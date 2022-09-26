Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and warm for your workweek!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, September 26th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:14 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Most of southern Arizona remained dry Sunday, with dew points running around 15° lower than Saturday afternoon. Because of this dry air and plentiful sunshine, Tucson reached a high of 100° - not record-breaking, but still 7° above normal. The start of the workweek will be hot and breezy with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Easterly flow will bring us an increase in moisture throughout the week, allowing for a slight chance for rain each day. Highest coverage – though still isolated – looks to be Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures cool back closer to climate normals Thursday onward with lighter winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. 20% chance of storms. High of 98°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Stray storm possible. High of 97°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 20% chance of storms. High of 96°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance of storms. High of 93°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of storms. High of 92°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of storms. High of 92°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 91°.

