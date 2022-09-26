Advertise
Northwest firefighters rescuing hikers near Dove Mountain

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain
(The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest firefighters are working to rescue two hikers near the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort.

First responders say they are at the Wild Burro Trailhead, planning to rescue a husband and wife on the trail.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., crews were assessing the safest way to bring the pair out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

