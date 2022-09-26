Planned Parenthood pauses abortion services, seeks stay of anti-abortion ruling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Planned Parenthood Arizona has paused abortion services and canceled appointments scheduled for this week while it seeks to preserve access to abortions in the state.

Planned Parenthood Arizona is seeking a stay of a Pima County Superior Court ruling on Friday, Sept. 23, that lifted an injunction on Arizona’s 1864 abortion ban. According to a statement from Planned Parenthood Arizona says the ruling has resulted in confusion about the status of abortion access in Arizona.

Read the statement from Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Brittany Fonteno:

“Planned Parenthood Arizona is seeking an immediate stay of the Pima County Superior Court’s ruling that lifted the injunction on the state’s 1864 abortion ban. The court’s decision has allowed conflicting laws to take effect and has caused immediate confusion, even among our state’s highest elected officials, as to the status of abortion access in Arizona. This confusion has forced Planned Parenthood Arizona to pause abortion services and cancel appointments scheduled this week – meaning that members of our community once again have been and will continue to be denied medical care that they deserve and need while this decision is in effect. This is unacceptable. Planned Parenthood Arizona is therefore asking the court to issue a stay of its ruling while the legal process continues to unfold and we continue to seek clarity for our patients and providers.”

The injunction had been in place since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in the Roe v. Wade case, which said women had a constitutional right to abortion. A high court decision in June had the effect of overturning the 1973 decision, saying states can regulate abortion as they wish.

The Pima County ruling came a day before a new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect. Signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in March, the law was enacted in hopes that the Supreme Court would pare back limits on abortion regulations. Ducey has argued that the new law he signed takes precedence over the pre-statehood law, which was adopted by 1st Arizona Territorial Legislature in 1864.

