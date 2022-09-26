UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle crash on Kinney Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man has died and another person is injured in a motorcycle crash on North Kinney Road early Saturday, Sept. 24.

Deputies were called around 10 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Kinney Road in reference to a call about a motorcycle that had gone off the road.

Once they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from severe injuries. Though first responders tried to save the man’s life, he died at the scene. Authorities later identified him as 42-year-old Christopher Williams.

Williams is a member of the Tucson country cover band Backroads .

A passenger on the motorcycle was also injured and hospitalized, and is expected to recover.

Investigators say Williams had been driving the motorcycle south in Kinney Road when it hit a curve and went offroad.

The investigation is ongoing.

