WATCH: Troopers rescue 6 people after car gets stuck in flooded wash in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Incredible video shows Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers rescuing six people, including several children, off the roof of a car as floodwaters rushed around them last week in Maricopa. On Sept. 21, DPS troopers were called to help Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a car got stuck in a flooded wash. The DPS Ranger 1 rescue chopper found the people stuck and quickly got ready to lower crews near the car. “Good for you to come down,” a crew member tells a trooper, giving him the OK to head down towards the people.

Two troopers lowered themselves, with one getting on top of the car to start carrying people up. One trooper picks up a baby, giving him to another trooper. “I have the baby in my hands,” he says, assuring them the child is safe. “The baby is inside. Ready for the second one.” One by one, the two men began lifting several kids into the chopper, getting them away from the rising waters. “I need blankets and a warm place to put these kids,” one trooper says. The second trooper then throws down life vests for the man and woman still stuck on top of the car.

Both troopers begin helping the two get off the car’s roof. “Can you come forward?” one trooper asks the woman. “OK, we’re good, bringing her in.” Both the man and woman were able to climb into the chopper to safety. Everyone was rescued, and no injuries were reported.

