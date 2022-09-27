Driving through the north end of Phoenix? I-17 is under construction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re driving on the north end of town, you’ll want to give yourself more time on the road. I-17 is under construction.

Construction work at New River Road began on Monday as ADOT crews work on widening a 23-mile stretch from Anthem to Black Canyon City. They anticipate the project to last around 3 years and cost around $446 million. Parts of the I-17 will be blocked off but only during off-peak hours. with lanes closed between 7 p.m. and 6 am. during the workweek.

“The I-17 Improvement Project is an important investment in Arizona’s transportation infrastructure,” Gov. Doug Ducey said. “All who travel I-17 regularly for weekend trips and daily commutes will benefit, including commercial truckers who use this key commerce corridor to haul goods and services throughout our state.”

While widening and flex lane construction are the primary purposes of this project, construction also includes the widening of 10 bridges and the full replacement of two bridges,

Part of the budget for the bill was funded by $50 million from Prop 400, which was passed by Maricopa County voters. $40 million in state funding is also being utilized. The first phase will wrap up in 6 weeks, and no interstate access will be impacted during the process. For more information, click/tap here.

Drive safely!

