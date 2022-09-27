Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Small storm chances to end Monsoon 2022!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The start of the workweek will be hot and breezy with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Easterly flow will bring us a bit of moisture throughout the week, allowing for a slight chance for rain each day. Highest coverage – though still isolated – looks to be Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures cool back closer to climate normals Thursday onward with lighter winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. 10% chance of storms. High of 97°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 20% chance of storms. High of 96°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 10% chance of storms. High of 92°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of storms. High of 93°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of storms. High of 94°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 94°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 95°.

