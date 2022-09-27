Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.

The next morning, Clark was found by a boater who was passing by a rock formation. Deputies and the Buckskin Fire Department found him and his vessel and pronounced him dead around 7:30 a.m. No other information has been released as the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S. Cook of the Colorado River Station.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.