Pinal County Sheriff’s Department dons pink patches in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are wearing pink patches to raise funds for breast cancer support.(Pinal County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Deputies in Pinal County are already sporting pink patches to raise money for breast cancer support, and you could do the same.

Pinal County has information on how to purchase these limited-edition patches HERE.

All proceeds will go to “Check for a Lump.”

