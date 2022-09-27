Advertise
Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order

Authorities said this woman and man assaulted a Little Caesars employee in Tucson in July.
Authorities said this woman and man assaulted a Little Caesars employee in Tucson in July.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a man and woman assaulted a Tucson pizza restaurant employee over an order.

The Tucson Police Department said the employee suffered “substantial injuries” and was transported to a hospital.

The TPD said it happened in July at the Little Caesars near 22nd Street and Craycroft.

Anyone with information on either suspect should call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

