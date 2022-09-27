Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a man and woman assaulted a Tucson pizza restaurant employee over an order.

The Tucson Police Department said the employee suffered “substantial injuries” and was transported to a hospital.

The TPD said it happened in July at the Little Caesars near 22nd Street and Craycroft.

Anyone with information on either suspect should call 88-CRIME.

