Tucson looking to increase a variety of costs and fees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson city leaders put everything on hold during the pandemic because people lost jobs, faced eviction, and were facing income calamity. No increase in water fees, park fees, parking, developmental fees. All came to a halt. But those days appear to be over.

“The cost of doing business has not stopped escalating,” said Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik. “So, I think it’s time we take a serious look at incrementally readjusting these rates.”

For an idea of how much as what, here’s a partial list .

The city is in the ‘notice of intent’ phase right now which means it will begin discussions at it’s bi-weekly study session this week and go from there. Some of the fee increases may be passed on to consumers and some may not be. It’s only the beginning.

Garbage rates haven’t increased since the Great Recession 12 years ago. The proposal is to raise them from the current $16.75 monthly fee to $20 in 2023 and $23 in 2024.

Water rates have not increased since 2017 but under the plan being discussed, the could raise 5.5% annually for the next four years. It’s likely one which will get support.

“I think we’ve been fair with people throughout COVID,” Kozachik said. “People were out of work, people were facing evictions people were challenged, so we put everything on hold.”

But he added, “people need to realize when everything was on hold our costs continued to increase.”

Th city says some departments, like parks and parking, are dipping into reserves to pay their bills so that has to stop.

“Those park ramadas, which are popular for family gatherings, will drop in price in some cases but the larger ones on holidays will increase from $55 dollars to $125 although smaller ones can be had for $50 to $75.

Downtown and 4th Avenue parking meters shut down after 5:00 pm and it’s free on weekends. That may change, extending into the evening hours and pay up on weekends too.

Parking in the city garages would increase by about $5 a month to keep up with maintenance and security cost.

Kidc,. the popular children’s summer program will double it’s full fare eight week summer program from $250 to $500. Its monthly fee for the afterschool program from $50 a month to $70, still far cheaper than childcare costs.

“We’re still sensitive to the fact that we have to make this programs affordable, that people are still income challenged,” Kozachik said. “And we’re doing that.”

