Tucson police investigate hit and run

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Sept. 26.

According to officers, the incident took place near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.

The woman was injured, and is expected to recover.

The vehicle left the scene before police arrived there, they said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

