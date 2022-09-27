TUSD upgrading preschool and childcare, thanks to more than $8 million in grant funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some big changes are coming to southern Arizona’s largest school district, and it’s all thanks to an $8.8 million grant from the state.

Tucson Unified School District officials are signing off on how they’re going to spend that money from the Arizona DES Childcare Work Force Stabilization Grant.

More than $2 million will go toward remodeling every preschool program and classroom in the district. Some of the money will also help buy equipment and sunshades for playgrounds.

Reem Kievit, TUSD Community Schools and Preschool Programs director, said it’s been about 20 years since some of the classrooms have gotten a complete upgrade.

More than $6 million will be going to preschool and childcare workers at TUSD.

She said an $8,100 stipend will be going to teachers and staff in the district within the early childcare and preschool education program. She said that funding is a game-changer for staff.

“This is a huge, huge bonus for a lot of people and it will honestly change their life,” Kievit said. “I have been inundated with emails and phone calls and people in tears saying how this will change their lives.”

The district will also be adding three new “Child Find” positions to identify young kids with special needs.

If employees have kids, they can also get after-school programs for free.

A big chunk of that cash will pay for new hire costs and health certifications like CPR and TB tests.

“Based on the reaction that I (got from) about 150 staff members during a meeting last Wednesday, they exploded in cheers. People were literally crying. ... I can’t express to you the joy and positivity and happiness that I witnessed,” Kievit said.

She said some employees were going to quit, but that extra money made them change their minds.

Leaders say they hope this helps with the teacher shortages they’ve been experiencing since the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.