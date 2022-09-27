Advertise
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?

"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 got quite a few questions as to why the “A” on “A” Mountain in downtown Tucson was brightly lit up in various colors the night of Monday, September 26.

Turns out, it was to promote an upcoming family-friendly event at Kennedy Park.

The event is called “Bandas Y Mamalonas,” which translates in English to “bands and lowered trucks.” It will be on Oct. 15 with gates opening at 2 p.m.

The headliner for the music side is Michael Salgado with a few other bands playing.

The live music and truck show will be the first of its kind to held at Kennedy Park in quite some time and organizers are excited to bring back something fun for everyone to enjoy.  

