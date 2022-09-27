Wings Over Broadway closes after four years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson restaurant Wings Over Broadway is closing its doors permanently this week, the owner recently announced.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the closure is largely due to road construction and the COVID-19 pandemic n recent years.

The owner credited the community for their support over the years that wings Over Broadway has been open.

“We’ll never forget and will appreciate all of you,” they wrote.

Community members are invited to come and say their goodbyes and contribute to the employee donation box, which will help employees get buy until they find their next opportunity.

