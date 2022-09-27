Woman, 6-year-old boy found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and 6-year-old boy are dead after their bodies were found in a San Tan Valley home on Monday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a suicidal person at a home near Schnepf and Ocotillo roads. When they arrived, the 43-year-old woman and boy were found dead.

The child’s school, Simonton Elementary, sent out a letter to families that read in part: “The J.O. Combs Unified School District and Simonton Elementary School has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to support the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this.” It continued. “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss to our community and will make every effort to support you and your child as we navigate this together.”

Deputies say there are no suspects, and the victims haven’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death for the two.

“This is a tragic situation for the family, for the community, and for our agency,” a PCSO spokesperson said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.