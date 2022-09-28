Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Coyotes aiming to take step forward in franchise rebuild

FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo, Arizona Coyotes new head coach Andre Tourigny speaks...
FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo, Arizona Coyotes new head coach Andre Tourigny speaks during an NHL hockey news conference at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes are in their second year of rebuilding under Tourigny after finishing with the NHL’s second-worst record a year ago.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes predictably labored during the first season of their rebuilding project, finishing near the bottom of the NHL standings.

The focus of the second year will be on making progress, no matter how incremental.

“I told the team, the odds are stacked against us,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said. “The media, the league think we’re going to take a step back and that’s not the case. We’ve got to take a step forward.”

Arizona overhauled its roster in coach André Tourigny’s first season, trading away most of its top players and all three goalies to stockpile future draft picks.

The Coyotes labored on the ice, finishing with 57 points, second-worst in the NHL to Montreal’s 55.

Arizona made no significant additions to its roster this year, adding a few veterans who can add grit and experience to a young lineup.

The core of last year’s team is back, led by forwards Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz and Christian Fischer, defensemen Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostibehere, and goalie Karel Vejmelka.

None of the Coyotes’ three first-round draft picks will be ready to contribute right away, so it will be up to those core players to keep the Coyotes competitive.

It won’t be easy.

Because they’re sharing the new Mullett Arena with Arizona State’s hockey team, the Coyotes won’t play their first home game until Oct. 28 and 20 of their first 24 games are on the road

“If you look at the big picture, that will be a challenge,” Tourigny said. “The only thing you can control is today, and it’s always the way I approach it.”

The Mullet

The Coyotes were forced to search for a new home when the city of Glendale opted to not renew the annual lease for Gila River Arena, where they had played since 2003.

They found a temporary fix in what will be the league’s most unique home environment.

The Coyotes reached a deal to play the next three seasons at Arizona State’s Mullett Arena, which has a 5,000-seat capacity — by far the smallest in in the NHL.

“I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere,” Keller said. “Obviously, smaller building, but hopefully the fans are really engaged and, you know, it’s like a new chapter of hockey in Arizona.

Chychrun’s Return

Chychrun will be back for his seventh season manning the blue line in the desert.

It may not last long.

The Coyotes approached the 24-year-old about a possible trade to a playoff contender while the franchise goes through its rebuild.

After deliberating with his family, Chychrun decided to take the team up on its offer.

“It’s kind of a mutual position for me to get moved on to a situation with a chance to win and a team that’s fighting for the Stanley Cup and for them here to be able to get assets,” he said. “I understand how rebuilds work. I think it could be mutually beneficial.”

Chychrun has been one of Arizona’s anchors, a top-line defenseman who has become a leader in the locker room. He was not ready for the start of training camp while recovering from offseason wrist and ankle surgeries.

Keller’s Rise

Keller is coming off the best of his six NHL seasons.

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound forward had a career-high 28 goals and added 35 assists last season before breaking his leg late in the season.

Keller has been cleared medically, but the team is being cautious with his return and he’s expecting to play in the season opener Oct. 13 at Pittsburgh.

“That’s been everything I’ve been working for this entire summer is to get back for that game, and I’ll be ready for it and treat it like any other game and have fun,” he said.

Veggie Time

Vejmelka will start his second season as Arizona’s No. 1 goalie and may have an even heavier workload as the goalies in the team’s pipeline gain more experience.

The 26-year-old had some good moments last season despite an occasionally shaky defense in front of him, finishing second among NHL rookies with 52 games and 49 starts. He finished 13-32 with a 3.68 goals-against average.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park under control
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
Steve Patterson hasn't heard from his wife of 37 years since Sunday morning.
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say

Latest News

Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes, Ducks to play NHL preseason game in Tucson
How one Tucson baseball fan ended up lifting Lord Stanley's Cup.
Hoisting the Cup
Hoisting the cup: Tucsonan relishes Colorado's Stanley Cup win
Hoisting the cup: Tucsonan relishes Colorado's Stanley Cup win
The Stanley Cup was mistakenly delivered to the wrong address.
Delivery mix-up: Stanley Cup trophy almost missed Colorado Avalanche victory parade