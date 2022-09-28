DAY 10: Jury deliberations begin in Christopher Clements’ murder trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The jury began deliberating Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements

Previously, the defense presented one final witnesses and gave closing arguments.

Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014. The current trial is for Maribel’s death, while Clements will face a jury for Isabel’s death next year.

Investigators say 6-year-old Isabel Celis vanished from her parents' Tucson home in 2012 while Maribel Gonzales disappeared while walking to a friend's house two years later.

WEEK THREE: WEDNESDAY’S TESTIMONY

Final Witness

The trial started back up Wednesday with the calling of a rebuttal witness -- Pima County Sheriff’s Department Det. Miguel Flores.

Flores was asked about a key piece of evidence in the trial -- anal swabs from Maribel’s body. The state has said a partial DNA profile was obtained and that Clements could not be ruled out as the suspect but all other suspects were ruled out.

The defense asked Flores about the procedures for shipping out the evidence to different labs for testing.

“When we first receive swabs from the medical’s office, we make sure they are properly stored at the right temperatures,” Flores said.

To access or ship the evidence off, Flores said he has to get written permission from a supervisor.

“We then put the swabs in bags with at least four pounds of dry ice,” he said. “We pack it down, so it does move.”

Jury Instructions

After Flores stepped down at 11:10 a.m., the judge addressed the jury for instructions and the case broke for a lunch break.

The list below is the final list of instructions given to the jury.

Determine the facts only from the evidence entered in court, including witness testimony. You should not guess about the facts, and you must not be influenced by any prejudice.

An indictment is not evidence. The charges are not evidence against the defendant.

First-degree premeditated murder means the defendant caused the death of a person. It means he intended to kill another human being and reflected on the killing before doing so [acting with premeditation]. The space of time between thinking about killing someone and killing them can be very short, Judge Marner said.

You must unanimously agree the state has proved without a reasonable doubt the defendant kidnapped and killed Maribel Gonzalez.

You do not have to agree if it was premeditated or felony murder.

On the charge of kidnapping, you must firmly believe the defendant restrained another person or restricted another person’s movement without their consent to find the defendant “guilty.” This could be by physical force or intimidation, the judge said.

“Knew or knowingly” means the defendant acted intentionally, not that he knew it was forbidden by law.

The defendant does not need to prove his innocence.

The state is burdened with proving guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt.” In criminal cases, such as this, the state’s proof must be powerful. Proof beyond a reasonable doubt leaves you firmly convinced in the defendant’s guilt.

If you are firmly convinced the defendant is guilty, you must find him “guilty.” If not, you must determine he is “not guilty.”

If an objection was sustained in court, you must not consider it as evidence.

If evidence was stricken from the record, you must not consider it as evidence.

The lawyers are permitted to stipulate certain facts exist. You are to treat the stipulations as other evidence and either accept or disregard them as facts.

Do not concern yourself with anything that has been precluded from the trial.

Direct evidence is witness testimony. Circumstantial evidence is a list of facts in which you can determine the importance of the evidence.

You should consider what testimony to accept, including the factors of the person’s ability to hear and see the things they testified to, the manner they testified, whether they were contradicted, had motive, and how that witness’s testimony adds up against other evidence.The testimony of law enforcement is not greater or lesser than any other testimony. Consider a police officer just as you would other witnesses.

A witness that is qualified as an expert should be judged the same as any other testimony. You are not bound by their facts, so give their testimony as much or little weight you think it deserves.

The medical examiner’s determination is not a comment on whether the defendant is guilty or not guilty.

The defendant is not required to testify. The decision not to testify should not impact your decision in any way.

You must not consider any statement the defendant made to law enforcement unless you believe he was offering that information voluntarily. You must give such weight to his comments as you think they deserve.

You may consider a witness being convicted of an offense only if you think it impacts their believability.

The testimony of photos [of child erotica] are “other acts evidence.” You must consider them only if you believe the state has proved the defendant’s guilt in those acts, and to establish the motive and/or opportunity.

You may find that the state has proved beyond a reasonable doubt all, some, or none of the counts. A separate verdict must be given on each count.

The state has the burden of proving the defendant was present at the time or place the alleged crime was committed.

When you go to the jury room, you must choose a foreperson. But that juror’s opinion is not worth more than anyone else’s voice. The foreperson is a moderator, and we will count the votes. When you return to the courtroom, the foreperson will be asked if a verdict is reached. That person will not read the verdict, though.

You are not to discuss the case with any other person during breaks or when not in the jury room.

Should any of you have a question, please use the jury question form. It must be communicated in writing and be signed. It will be answered in writing.

You are not to tell anyone where you stand, outside of the jury room, until a verdict has been unanimously reached.

Closing Arguments

After a lunch break, the case resumed with closing arguments. The jury is expected to be handed the case at the end of closings and deliberations are likely to begin Wednesday morning.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Tracy Miller brought up a photo of Maribel to show the courtroom.

“There is no way that Valerie Calonge (Maribel’s mother) could have known that when her 13-year-old daughter walked out of their apartment, she was never coming home,” Miller said. “It’s hard for us to wrap our minds around the fact that there was someone who would abduct a 13-year-old and kill her. The state has spent the last three weeks presenting evidence so you could know exactly who that someone was -- Christopher Clements.”

Miller said whoever killed Maribel had an “attraction to little girls.” Digital experts have testified that photos of young guys, some of which were taken in Tucson, were found on Clements’ electronic devices.

“What we know is Clements got into a fight with his girlfriend and he left his home,” Miller said. “We know Maribel left her home around the same time. We know that Thomas Keyes responded so he knew to expect her. But what we also know is that Maribel never made it. We know that this defendant left his home and traveled south. We know that because of cell phone data. We know Maribel was heading north. While the state can’t tell you exactly how he kidnapped and killed her, we can tell you she ended up in his trunk and then out in the desert.”

Miller said while Maribel was friendly, she wouldn’t have just gone with anyone. She said Clements was 6-foot-1, 225-pounds and Maribel was just 5-foot and 90 pounds.

“She didn’t have a fighting chance,” Miller said through tears.

Miller said after Maribel went missing, Clements was listening to police scanner traffic on an app on his phone.

“We know he was monitoring police traffic,” Miller said. “Why? To see if anyone has reported her missing. To see if anyone saw him abduct her.”

Miller said Clements was gone most of the night, then came back home and asked his girlfriend for bleach.

“He takes (his girlfriend’s) car, goes to the store and comes back with more bleach,” Miller said. “But what does he ask her before he leaves? ‘Did you look in my trunk?’ Then, he is gone all night long.”

According to cell phone records, Clements then traveled along Interstate 10 and remained in a remote area for several hours.

“The area of Avra Valley and Trico (where Maribel’s body was found),” Miller said. “For two hours driving around trying to figure out what he is going to do with Maribel’s body in his trunk. He then accesses 5-0 Radio. What does he do next? He turns his phone off until 6:43 a.m.”

Miller said the state’s experts proved that that driving pattern was unusual for Clements.

“The time his phone goes dark gives him plenty of time to dispose of Maribel’s body,” she said. “He has plenty of time to get rid of her clothes, shoes, clean out his car and get rid of any trace evidence that ties him to her murder.”

When Clements returned home he allegedly told his girlfriend, who had just given birth to his child, to clean the floors where he walked along with the clothes he was wearing.

“She does that,” Miller said. “She doesn’t ask him where he has been because she’s scared.”

The very next day, a bus driver noticed drag marks near Trico Road going off into the distance. She said she followed the tracks to a mesquite tree and that about a dozen vultures flew away when she approached. She said she saw red hair sticking out below a tire. Oleson said she decided to flip the tire over and that is when she discovered the naked body of the missing teen.

CLEMENTS’ CRIMINAL HISTORY

In 1993, Clements was accused of molesting a very young child but was never charged.

In 1998, he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Oregon.

In 2002, he was convicted of identity theft and assault in Washington.

In 2006, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Florida.

In 2007, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Oregon.

In late 2007, he was charged with false reporting in Tucson after allegedly giving a police officer a fake name.

In 2011, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 1900 block of South Craycroft Road.

In 2012, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 5800 block of East Elida Street.

In 2013, he was charged with living too close to a school as a sex offender.

In 2015, he was arrested on charges of pimping and child abuse but the charges were later dismissed.

In June 2016, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Tucson.

In January 2017, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Maricopa County.

In February 2017, he contacts the FBI alleging he has information on Isabel Celis’ body.

In March 2017, he leads federal agents to human remains near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads. DNA testing revealed the remains are from Isabel Celis.

In September 2018, he was indicted on 22 counts in connection with the deaths of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzalez. He would later plead not guilty to all charges.

In April 2022, he was convicted in the Maricopa County burglary case.

In June 2022, he was sentenced to more than 30 years for the Maricopa County burglary case.

In September 2022, he went on trial for the death of Maribel.

In February 2023, he is set to go on trial for the death of Isabel.

ISABEL CELIS TIMELINE

April 20, 2012: Isabel Mercedes Celis went to bed in her bedroom.

April 21, 2012: Around 8 a.m., family members call 911 after they discover she is not in the house.

April 22, 2012: FBI search dogs arrive from Virginia to aid in the search.

April 23, 2012: Celis family and 88-CRIME post a $6,000 reward.

March 2017: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

March 31, 2017: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Isabel Celis.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Isabel’s death.

MARIBEL GONZALEZ TIMELINE

June 3, 2014: Maribel Gonzalez leaves home to walk and visit a friend.

June 4, 2014: Gonzalez was reported missing by her family after she failed to come home.

June 6, 2014: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

June 20, 2014: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Maribel Gonzalez.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Maribel’s death.

