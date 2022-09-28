FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon

Advertise
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, September 28th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Easterly flow will bring us a bit of moisture throughout the week, allowing for a slight chance for rain each day. Highest coverage – though still isolated – looks to be Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures cool back closer to climate normals Thursday onward with lighter winds.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 20% chance of storms. High of 95°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 10% chance of storms. High of 94°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of storms. High of 93°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of storms. High of 92°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of storms. High of 93°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 95°.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High of 94°.

