FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Easterly flow will bring us a bit of moisture throughout the week, allowing for a slight chance for rain each day. Highest coverage – though still isolated – looks to be Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures cool back closer to climate normals Thursday onward with lighter winds.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 20% chance of storms. High of 95°.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 10% chance of storms. High of 94°.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of storms. High of 93°.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of storms. High of 92°.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of storms. High of 93°.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 95°.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High of 94°.
