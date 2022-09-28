Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have located the body of a woman who went missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek over the weekend.

Deputies say 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her house to go to the Spur Cross trail around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. She spoke with her family a few hours later. She was reported missing that evening. A volunteer searcher found her off the trail around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. At this time, authorities don’t suspect foul play. No other information has been released.

Hundreds of people in the Valley had been looking for her and Arizona’s Family spoke with her husband of 37 years. “She sent me a text at 10:02 a.m. that said specifically ‘Hey babe I’ve gotten off route. I’m OK. Plenty of water. All good,’” Patterson said in that interview. More than 200 volunteers stepped up, hiked, and searched the area on Tuesday.

MCSO is asking the public’s help on locating 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson. She was last seen at her residence prior to departing for a hike at Spur Cross, Cave Creek area. If seen or know of her whereabouts please contact MCSO at 602 876-1011 and reference #IR22025030. pic.twitter.com/jhIlXAdKzZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) September 26, 2022

