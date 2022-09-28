As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson leaders are planning to handle homeless encampments in a different way than simply tearing them down.

As the housing crunch and soaring rents have helped increase the number of homeless people in Tucson, and city leaders are making plans to deal with it.

Homelessness in Tucson is expected to get worse as temperatures drop back east and homeless people begin drifting towards warmer climates.

City leaders say forcing the homeless from one area to another is dehumanizing, and is also a waste of time, money and resources.

This is why the city has tried three times to tackle the issue, starting with a housing first program. However, the city does not have enough hotel rooms to put a roof over every homeless person’s head.

The city has acknowledged there is no single solution to endling homelessness. Its new plan will become part of a public plan in about a month and will emphasize cleanliness, not always housing, as a first priority.

Each of the three tiers involved in the plan involve cleanliness as a component, regardless of whether the homeless are relocated.

