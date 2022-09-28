Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:26 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson leaders are planning to handle homeless encampments in a different way than simply tearing them down.

As the housing crunch and soaring rents have helped increase the number of homeless people in Tucson, and city leaders are making plans to deal with it.

Homelessness in Tucson is expected to get worse as temperatures drop back east and homeless people begin drifting towards warmer climates.

City leaders say forcing the homeless from one area to another is dehumanizing, and is also a waste of time, money and resources.

This is why the city has tried three times to tackle the issue, starting with a housing first program. However, the city does not have enough hotel rooms to put a roof over every homeless person’s head.

The city has acknowledged there is no single solution to endling homelessness. Its new plan will become part of a public plan in about a month and will emphasize cleanliness, not always housing, as a first priority.

Each of the three tiers involved in the plan involve cleanliness as a component, regardless of whether the homeless are relocated.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Tucson police investigate hit and run
Authorities said this woman and man assaulted a Little Caesars employee in Tucson in July.
Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order
"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle crash on Kinney Road

Latest News

As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,...
Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill