Lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park under control

At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Rural Metro Fire confirmed the blaze was started by a lightning strike but it was under control as of 4 p.m.

While the fire was under control, crews will remain on the scene for several hours.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Roger Road is closed at Solider Trail due to the fire. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if traveling.

