Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man dies 10 days after crash on Kolb Road

Breaking news
(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man involved in a single-vehicle crash died 10 days later, Tucson police said.

85-year-old Raymond Hemphill was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening after the crash on Kold Road near Littletown Road Sept. 14.

He died in the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Police say Hemphill was northbound on Kolb Road when his 2013 Ford C-Max drifted off the road and crashed into a drainage culvert.

Detectives are working to determine if Hemphill experienced a medical issue before the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
Wings Over Broadway closes after four years
Authorities said this woman and man assaulted a Little Caesars employee in Tucson in July.
Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

Latest News

A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, confers with an aide, while Ukraine...
Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
A small plane crashed in the Flying Diamond Airpark, west of Sahuarita Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Small plane crashes in residential airpark west of Sahuarita