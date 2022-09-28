Man dies 10 days after crash on Kolb Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man involved in a single-vehicle crash died 10 days later, Tucson police said.

85-year-old Raymond Hemphill was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening after the crash on Kold Road near Littletown Road Sept. 14.

He died in the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Police say Hemphill was northbound on Kolb Road when his 2013 Ford C-Max drifted off the road and crashed into a drainage culvert.

Detectives are working to determine if Hemphill experienced a medical issue before the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.