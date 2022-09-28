Advertise
New steps added to Arizona driving test go into effect this week

MVD will now check for “customer basic safety knowledge,” will have new drivers demonstrate how...
MVD will now check for “customer basic safety knowledge,” will have new drivers demonstrate how to use certain controls like windshield wipers, emergency brakes, high beams and hazard lights.(State Farm / CC BY 2.0)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heads-up if you’re a new driver preparing to take the Arizona road test. Beginning this week, you’ll need to provide proof of insurance and registration before the exam, and demonstrate how to use important features.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division updated the process to make sure drivers know what documents are required in vehicles and where they can be found. Instructors will ask for the documents just before the driving portion of the test.

A brief vehicle inspection has also been added to the process, which includes checking turn signals and tires. Another new step, called the “customer basic safety knowledge,” will have new drivers demonstrate how to use certain controls like windshield wipers, emergency brakes, high beams and hazard lights.

Expect the driving test to take up to 20 minutes. Once on the road, the test will cover five to eight miles to better reflect a typical commute.

The changes go into effect this Thursday, Sept. 29 at all MVD and third-party testing locations. Tap/click here for more information.

Can you pass the test?

Use the sheet below to see what MVD instructors will be looking for during your driving test. Then, take our poll below!

