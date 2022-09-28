Advertise
Oro Valley police sergeant cited with leaving the scene of an accident

(Oro Valley)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police sergeant has been cited after he reportedly left the scene of an collision he was involved in while off duty.

Oro Valley police say Sergeant Jose Sanchez was cited by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after the accident, which took place on Sept. 6.

“OVPD is committed to complete transparency and is now able to advise the community of this incident. The trust of our community is vitally important to us, and we will always strive to maintain that trust,” Chief Kara Riley is quoted as saying in a news release.

Oro Valley police are conducting an administrative investigation to determine whether any of their department’s policies were violated.

