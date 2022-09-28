Peter Piper Pizza introduces entertainment upgrades, offers free rides

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Peter Piper Pizza is giving Tucson customers a first look at its upgraded entertainment options and updated design of its restaurants. Among the new attractions is a new ride called “Tucson Twister,” which is making its debut in the Old Pueblo at the store at South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way.

Fans can enjoy free rides on Tucson Twister Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The announcement from the company follows:

Peter Piper Pizza, the “food, family, fun” restaurant, is upgrading and adding new arcade games in all nine locations in Tucson. In addition, the brand is launching a four-passenger, first-of-its-kind swing ride, “Tucson Twister,” along with a redesigned new look at the restaurant located at 3717 S. 12th Avenue.



To celebrate Peter Piper Pizza’s most updated location, both the new “Tucson Twister” and the redefined “Himalaya” rides will be free to Peter Piper guests on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Other updates to the 12th Avenue location also include 15 new arcade games, a dedicated window for convenient to-go order pickup, and a newly refreshed store design.



“In addition to serving fresh, made-from-scratch pizza, salads, wings, appetizers and more, we are always striving to provide guests with the very best in family entertainment with the latest games and innovation,” said Genaro Perez, vice president of marketing for Peter Piper Pizza. “The Tucson community is home to some of our most loyal guests, so we’re delighted to elevate their entertainment experience and give Tucson a first glance at the new games, rides and our restaurant design”



All Peter Piper Pizza Tucson restaurants are also now offering new birthday party packages that have unlimited gameplay options. The new packages start at only $12.99 per child and include gameplay and 2 large one-topping pizzas, with some packages featuring 30 or 60 minutes of unlimited gameplay.



To learn more and book a birthday at Peter Piper Pizza visit www.peterpiperpizza.com.



