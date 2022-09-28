Serious crash closes Duval Mine Road in Green Valley
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the patient had serious injuries.
Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and Rio Altar.
No additional information was immediately available.
