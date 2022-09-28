Serious crash closes Duval Mine Road in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley.

#GVFire working major collision on Duval Mine Road west of La Canada Drive. Please avoid the area. Road is closed. pic.twitter.com/LL9GPs4gp2 — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) September 28, 2022

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the patient had serious injuries.

Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and Rio Altar.

No additional information was immediately available.

