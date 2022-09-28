Advertise
Small plane crashes in residential airpark west of Sahuarita

A small plane crashed in the Flying Diamond Airpark, west of Sahuarita Wednesday, Sept. 28.
A small plane crashed in the Flying Diamond Airpark, west of Sahuarita Wednesday, Sept. 28.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies are at the scene of an incident involving a small plane, reported to be down in the Flying Diamond Airpark, west of Sahuarita.

The scene is near the 17000 block of South Lone Saguaro Road, which crosses the airstrip that serves the neighborhood.

There were no reports of the condition of anyone involved in the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

