Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Report: Those eligible for monkeypox vaccine who don’t get shot more likely to get infected

A virtual press briefing on Wednesday features White House Monkeypox Response Team and public health officials.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were about 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated, according to federal government data.

The figure reflects the first wave of authoritative data collected by the Biden administration on the efficacy of the monkeypox vaccine.

It’s an important milestone in the administration’s fight against monkeypox.

Details of these early finding could be unveiled publicly as early as Wednesday when the White House Monkeypox Response Team is expected to hold its next press briefing.

One senior health official said the study can’t say how much changes in behavior might be a factor for the vaccinated people.

There are also outstanding questions about the durability of the vaccine and how long protection will last.

While deaths from the virus are extremely rare, officials are sending out a warning. (CNN, CDC, CONVERSATIONS ON HEALTH CARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
Wings Over Broadway closes after four years
Authorities said this woman and man assaulted a Little Caesars employee in Tucson in July.
Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Thousands upon thousands of Russian men are fleeing overseas to escape the draft.
Russians flee to escape war mobilization
Water has receded near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian....
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Jaguars vs. Badgers
Jaguars vs. Badgers
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen...
Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study
A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island