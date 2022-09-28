Tortolita middle schooler arrested following social media threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tortolita Middle School student was recently arrested after he allegedly made threats via social media.

According to a letter to families from Tortolita administration, a parent notified school officials about an inappropriate message that was shared by a student in a conversation over SnapChat.

Administrators say the conversation included an image that referenced “gum” and included a weapon. Authorities discovered it was a screenshot from TikTok, which was shared to the student’s social media account.

The school’s student resource officer then spoke to the student.

Once the investigation was completed, the student was arrested for threats and intimidation and was removed from campus. School officials say he will also receive appropriate disciplinary action per the school district’s discipline policy.

Authorities determined the message was a joke.

However, administrators say, such messages are inappropriate and will not be tolerated.

Students and members of the school community are asked to report any perceived threats to school safety. Anyone with reports of any safety concern can contact administrators, call or text the anonymous safety tip line at 520-518-4181 or send an email here .

