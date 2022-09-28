Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend.

According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.

The last event, the Pride Brunch, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at HighWire Tucson.

The Tucson Pride Festival is an all-volunteer operation hosted by the Tucson Lesbian and Gay Alliance, commonly known as Tucson Pride. Though most Pride events in the United States commemorate the Stonewall Riots in New York, Tucson Pride’s history began differently.

Richard Heakin was a young gay man who was murdered in 1976 while leaving the Stonewall Tavern in Tucson. While Heakin’s killers were given a “slap on the wrist,” organizers say, his death led to the formation of Tucson Pride and some of the first LGBT anti-discrimination legislation in the country.

