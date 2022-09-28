Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

UPDATE: One killed in crash on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley

Duval Mine Road was closed because of a serious crash between Continental Road and Rio Altar on...
Duval Mine Road was closed because of a serious crash between Continental Road and Rio Altar on Wednesday, Sept. 28.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is dead after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m., where they found a semi-truck and sedan involved in the wreck.

Detectives say the driver of the semi-truck was headed northeast on Duval Mine Road and the sedan was headed southeast when the sedan crossed the yellow line and hit the truck head on.

The sedan’s driver was identified as 26-year-old Nicolette Hendrickson, who was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the collision.

Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and Rio Altar.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
Wings Over Broadway closes after four years
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Authorities said this woman and man assaulted a Little Caesars employee in Tucson in July.
Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

Latest News

I-10 west closed near Picacho Peak
Man dies 10 days after crash on Kolb Road
ADOT crews are working on widening a 23-mile stretch from Anthem to Black Canyon City, and they...
Driving through the north end of Phoenix? I-17 is under construction
'America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and ... we’re poised to...
States get final OK to build highway electric vehicle charging network