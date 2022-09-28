UPDATE: One killed in crash on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is dead after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley.

#GVFire working major collision on Duval Mine Road west of La Canada Drive. Please avoid the area. Road is closed. pic.twitter.com/LL9GPs4gp2 — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) September 28, 2022

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m., where they found a semi-truck and sedan involved in the wreck.

Detectives say the driver of the semi-truck was headed northeast on Duval Mine Road and the sedan was headed southeast when the sedan crossed the yellow line and hit the truck head on.

The sedan’s driver was identified as 26-year-old Nicolette Hendrickson, who was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the collision.

Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and Rio Altar.

