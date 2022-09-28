UPDATE: Small plane crash near Sahuarita was fatal

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies are at the scene of a fatal incident involving a small plane, reported to be down in the Flying Diamond Airpark, west of Sahuarita.

Deputies say the plane was occupied by one person.

The scene is near the 17000 block of South Lone Saguaro Road, which crosses the airstrip that serves the neighborhood.

No additional information was immediately available.

